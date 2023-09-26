Pakistan captain Babar Azam faces backlash after being fined for over speeding

Pakistan's cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has found himself in hot water after being fined for over speeding in Karachi, stirring widespread criticism on social media.

The 28-year-old cricketer was chastised by the Punjab Motorway police in Karachi for exceeding the speed limit. He was driving his Audi when he was pulled over by the cops.

The picture of Babar Azam standing next to a policeman with his white Audi behind him, has gone viral on social media, and it has sparked a lot of discussion.

Needless to say, Azam was mocked for it, and social media users advised him to save his speeding for the cricket pitch while batting rather than the road.

Poor Babar Azam, he didn’t receive his salary from PCB and now how will he be able to pay Chalan.



Feeling sad for him. — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) September 25, 2023

Bus gaadi hi tez bhagata hai yeh , batting ni tez hoti isse — Mahatma Gandhi (Parody) (@GandhiAOC) September 25, 2023

Everything is temporary, but Babar’s chalan on motorway is permanent 💔😂 — Cricket with Anas (@CricketwithAnas) September 25, 2023

Please don't do he did not get salary 😢😢 — Anshu Chauhan (@chauhandwarrior) September 25, 2023

Neither he knows how to drive nor he knows how to score in important games 😔 — Humourous Daddy (@Humoruosdaddy) September 25, 2023

Abey ye abhi bhi audio A6 chala raha hai..Kaun se zamane mein jee rahe paxtani 🤣 — Vipin Jain (@VipinJa90337046) September 25, 2023

“Bas gaadi hi tez bhagata hai ye, batting nahi tez hoti isse (He can just drive cars on the road in speed, not bat like that),” a parody account wrote. "Everything is temporary, but Babar’s chalan on motorway is permanent 💔😂," another one commented.

A user wrote, “He and his team can't even bat that quick @babarazam258 in the @cricketworldcup see them going around 4-5 run rate and managing to reach 300 whereas other teams accelerate from the start.”

“Reports say traffic police asked Babar Azam to show his driving licence; but in reply, Babar Azam asked traffic police to show their 196 against Australia in the 4th innings. The police got angry, and fined him for ‘over speeding’” another user commented.

A lot of users pointed out how PCB's delay in giving salary to players is going to affect Babar Azam. "Please don't do he did not get salary 😢😢," a user wrote. Another one commented, "Poor Babar Azam, he didn’t receive his salary from PCB and now how will he be able to pay Chalan. Feeling sad for him."

A user commented, “Babar jani ab kahan kahan defend karein aap ko (Babar, we can’t defend you everywhere)”.

Babar Azam has had multiple run-ins with the traffic police. He was previously caught driving without a suitable licence plate on his car but was not penalised.

Pakistan's cricket team, led by their captain Babar Azam, is in full preparation mode for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, set to begin in India on October 5.

Pakistan will play a warm-up game against 2019 CWC runners-up New Zealand on Friday, September 29, followed by a second warm-up game against Australia on October 3 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan's World Cup campaign will begin on October 6 in Hyderabad against the Netherlands.

Also Read: India has had the most successful G20 Summit ever: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti