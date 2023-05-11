Pakistan set to lose Asia Cup hosting rights, Sri Lanka likely replacement

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hosting rights could be in jeopardy as the country has lost favour as the host after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to send players to the country. The cup could shift hosts, with Sri Lanka being the prime contender now.

Pakistan’s status as host was at risk once BCCI refused to send team India to Pakistan.

Following Pakistan’s announcement as host for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, BCCI Secretary and President of Asian Cricket Council, Jay Shah, declared that India would not be sending its team across the border to neighbouring soil due to security reasons, proposing that the games be held at a neutral venue.

Pakistan had proposed to host all games on its soil, except the ones involving India, which would be held in the UAE.

Countries like Bangladesh and Afghanistan have backed the shift to Sri Lanka, which has expressed interest in hosting the event.

Pakistan Cricket Board has opposed the move, with PCB Chief Najam Sethi meeting with Asian Cricket Council officials to block the move. The Chief has asked the body to either reconsider the hybrid model or shift the location to UAE, as was the case in 2018 and 2022.

The proposal received no favours, with the organisers and other cricket boards citing unfavourable playing conditions in the UAE in the month of September.

With the World Cup following shortly after the Asia Cup, participant Cricket Boards are unwilling to risk player health in the UAE.

Keeping temperature conditions in mind, Sri Lanka has been proposed as the likely destination.

When faced with concerns about temperature concerns in the UAE by the BCCI, Sethi pointed towards the BCCI’s approval of running the IPL in the UAE in 2020 in similar conditions, Hindustan Times reported.

An ultimatum on the matter is expected by the end of this month. Should the decision go against Pakistan, the country’s status as a participant in the Cup would be up in the air, with a boycott being likely in that event.