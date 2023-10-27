Pakistan vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When and where to watch, head-to-head record, weather report and more

South Africa will take on Pakistan in match number 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27. The match is slated to be played at 2 pm IST.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan has lost three games on the trot after winning their first two games, while South Africa has four wins to its name in five matches that it has played in this World Cup tournament.

South Africa vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch

The match between South Africa and Pakistan will begin at 2 pm at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today, while the toss will be held at 1:30 pm. Cricket fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the match live.

ICC Cricket World Cup South Africa vs Pakistan: Live streaming details

The match between South Africa and Pakistan can also be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa vs Pakistan head-to-head record

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other in 82 ODIs. The Proteas have dominated the Pakistanis as they have a 51-30 win-loss record in their favour. The two teams have met five times in World Cups and South Africa has won thrice in those.

Total matches played: 82

Won by South Africa: 51

Won by Pakistan: 30

No result: 1

South Africa vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Chennai is expected to touch 32 degrees Celsius in the noon, and will further reduce to 29 degrees Celsius during the closing stages. It will be a humid day with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Pak vs SA probable playing 11

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Quinton De Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj

