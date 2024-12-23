Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who entered India with 4 kids, announced pregnancy with Sachin Meena’s child, shows baby bump in viral video

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who entered India with her four children via Nepal, is now expecting a child with her partner, Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The couple's love story began through the online game PUBG Mobile.

Haider, living with Meena and her four children in Greater Noida, revealed her pregnancy in a viral video. The video starts with Haider sharing that she feels nauseous and dizzy. Later, she is seen taking a pregnancy test, which confirms the news with a positive result.

In the video, Seema calls Sachin into the room and asks him to open his palm for a surprise. As he complies, she places the pregnancy test kit in his hand, leaving him overwhelmed with joy. Moments later, Sachin hugs her tightly and holds the test kit close to his chest.

Seema then shares the exciting news, telling Sachin that he will soon become a father again. The couple is visibly thrilled, and Haider reveals that she is already seven months pregnant.

After converting to Hinduism, Seema Haider married Sachin Meena at the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. Following their arrival in India, her eight-year-old son, Farhan Ali, was renamed Raj. Her three daughters, Farva (6), Fariha Batool (4), and Farha, were given new names as well: Priyanka, Munni, and Pari, respectively. Meanwhile, Haider’s first husband, Ghulam Haider, remains in Pakistan.