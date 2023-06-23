'Pandering to woke mob': Barack Obama's India will 'pull apart' remark draws Twitterati's ire

Former US President Barack Obama, in an interview, said that India must protect its minorities or it would ‘pull apart'. This comment, that has drawn the ire of netizens, comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in an official visit.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Obama said that he has worked with Modi before on issues such as climate change, but that concerns about the Indian democracy must enter diplomatic conversations.

“Part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we’ve seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts,” he said.

This comment did not go well with people on social media. Zorawar Daulet Singh, founder of Northcap University, said that it is incredible that a country whose professed ideals are so far removed from its domestic reality should pontificate on how large civilisational states should be governed. Savio Rodrigues, founder of media outlet Goa Chronicle, said that Barack Obama’s views and concerns are misplaced, adding that “India is about Indians”.

Another user said that after bombing Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, Obama “ought to be the last one to talk on the subject of human rights”, while yet another said that he is pandering to the “woke mob”.

Did a former US President just hint at the possibility of India breaking up?



Incredible that a country whose professed ideals are so far removed from its own domestic reality — a corrupt oligarchy called the US Congress, a military industrial complex out of whack, a mainstream…

#Obama is talking about the “human rights issue in #India”. Look who’s talking?





With all due respect to you Barack Obama your views on the concerns of the minorities in India is so misplaced especially about the Muslim minorities. India is about Indians. This concept of minorities was propagated by the Western democratic nations to make certain sections feel…

Barack Obama ought to be the last one to talk on the subject of human rights. Barack Obama's government bombed Libya, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. He dropped 26,171 bombs on 7 muslim countries that too alone in 2016.









"There a strong possibility India, at some point, starts pulling apart.." is a hell of a take from Obama, perhaps even qualifying as incendiary rhetoric.

If Obama were President now, he'd be doing exactly what Biden is doing because that's what the American security state wants. Obama now has no use for the American security state so he is pandering to the woke mob because that's his base.

America under Barak Hussain Obama killed millions of Muslims, destroyed dozens of Islamic countries, all for oil & then the audacity to talk about Muslims of India..

Many of the netizens also said that this is a ‘good cop, bad cop’ tactic, with Biden playing the good cop by welcoming PM Modi with open arms, and Obama is the bad cop with his comments on the prime minister.

That’s an incredibly naive interpretation of the events. It’s actually a ‘good cop, bad cop’ routine - designed to effectively send a warning!!





It is the classic American good-cop-bad-cop in play. The partnership is important to them, but they'll make sure that the willing suspects - media, politicians, academics - parrot the usual rhetoric. Everyone knows it by now. At least, Indians do.

Obama plays bad cop while Biden plays good cop. This is local politics to appease. They are playing their part to keep AOC, Pramila at bay. Nothing to read much and our folks on both sides are overreacting.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in a press conference with President Biden, said that there is no space for any discrimination in his government. Biden and Modi also spoke about human rights and democratic values during their talks in the White House.

When asked about the steps the government is willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in India, PM Modi said, "Our Constitution and our government, and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver - caste, creed, religion, gender, there is no space for any discrimination (in my government).”

