Paresh Rawal apologises after ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark stokes controversy

Actor and former MP Paresh Rawal has apologised after landing in controversy and facing backlash over his “cook fish for Bengalis” comment at a rally in Gujarat’s Valsad. Rawal had said the people of Gujarat are willing to tolerate inflation but not “Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis” living next door.
The actor and former MP said in a now viral video, “Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?”
He also took aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that he will come to the state in a private plane and travel in a rickshaw to show off. Rawal alleged that Kejriwal offered biryani in Shaheen Bagh.
Soon after his remarks, Rawal was condemned for his remarks on Twitter. TMC spokesperson Nilanjan Das wrote, “BENGALIS= Illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants! Thanks, Paresh Rawal for clarifying BJP’s mentality towards one of the largest ethno-lingual communities of India.”
Here are some other reactions to Rawal’s controversial comment
Rawal replied to a user and wrote, “Of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE.” The user wrote, “Fish shouldn’t have been the topic. He needs to clarify.”
