Paris: This $59 million lavish 'wedding of the century' goes viral; check details

A wedding in Paris has created quite a stir on social media, with people terming it the 'wedding of the century'. Madelaine Brockway, a 26-year-old car dealership heiress from South Florida, has become the talk of the town for her ultra-luxurious wedding celebrations with her longtime boyfriend Jacob LaGrone.

Madelaine Brockway tied the knot with Jacob LaGrone on November 18 and videos from the extravagant celebrations, which reportedly cost a whopping $59 million, have gone viral on social media.

From a private performance by the popular band Maroon 5 to securing a stay at the Palace of Versailles, Brockway’s fairy-tale wedding is making everyone’s jaw drop. Reportedly, the couple flew their guests to Paris on private jets.

It also has internet users wondering who exactly Madelaine Brockway is.

Going by her LinkedIn profile, Brockway is a self-employed entrepreneur based in Fort Worth, Texas. Her father, Robert "Bob" Brockway, is the Chairman and CEO at Bill Ussery Motors, which includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Coral Gables and Cutler Bay, Florida.

As videos of her grand wedding went viral, several people took to social media to share their reactions. Event planner Lauren Zigman took to TikTok to express her admiration, stating that while Sofia Richie's wedding was the talk of the year, Brockway's wedding surpassed it.

"This is just impossible," an Instagram user wrote in one of the videos. Another said, "This is everything! So captivating and the details!"

A third added, "Wedding of the century" while a fourth said that the wedding looked straight out of a dream.

The celebrations began with a “bachelorette week” at luxury resort Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, where the lowest price for a one-night hotel room stay is $3,150, The Independent reported. After the bachelorette week in Utah, Brockway and her wedding guests travelled to Paris, where she documented the lead-up to the big day.

