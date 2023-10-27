Partial lunar eclipse: Check list of Indian cities set to witness the celestial event on Oct 28-29

Sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts in India are poised for a celestial sight as a partial lunar eclipse is set to occur on the night of October 28 and continue into the early hours of October 29.

The entire lunar eclipse, a celestial event where the Earth stands between the Sun and the Moon, will be fully visible from all parts of the country. Shilpi Gupta, Scientific Officer at the MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata confirmed this news to India Today.

To watch the partial lunar eclipse, you will need to find a clear view of the eastern sky. The eclipse will begin at 1:06 AM IST and will end at 2:23 AM IST. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:54 AM IST.

The duration of visibility will vary across different regions due to geographical factors. The exact course of the lunar eclipse is largely dependent on the weather conditions on the specific day.

Besides India, the eclipse will be seen over South America, north-eastern North America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and it will also be visible over the Atlantic, south Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

As the moon descends, early phases of the eclipse will strike awe in viewers from Australia, the North Pacific Ocean, and eastern Russia. With the ascent of the moon, the concluding stages will emerge, offering captivating sights from the South and North Atlantic Oceans, and the eastern corners of Brazil and Canada.

The cosmic ballet of the Sun, Earth, and Moon results in celestial phenomena, one of which is the eclipse. They occur due to the alignment of these celestial bodies and their respective orbital planes' inclination at 5 degrees towards each other. The intersection point of these two planes is referred to as nodes. When the Moon aligns near or at these nodes, an eclipse comes into play.

In such scenarios, sunlight striking Earth casts a two-toned shadow, reaching the Moon's orbit. Consequently, if the Moon enters this shadow path during its orbit, a lunar eclipse ensues. The Earth's shadow comprises two sections - the Umbra, the inner dark zone, and the Penumbra, the lighter outer area. The Moon's immersion in either of these shadow regions leads to variations of lunar eclipses, while a solar eclipse event occurs when the Moon obscures the Earth's view of the Sun.

The Moon will pass through both the umbral and penumbral zones during this eclipse, resulting in a mixed penumbral and partial lunar eclipse. This celestial event promises to be an enthralling spectacle for all who are lucky enough to witness it.

