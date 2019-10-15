'Party with nerds': That's how Abhijit Banerjee, wife celebrated Nobel Prize win

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee celebrated his and wife Esther Duflo's win in a rather unique way. The couple along with fellow economist Michael Kremer were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics for their efforts to alleviate global poverty.

In an interview with India Today TV, Banerjee revealed his plans for the celebration when asked what academics like Duflo and Banerjee do to celebrate when they achieve such a feat. Answering the question on whether it will be just another day at the poverty lab or if there is a grand celebration, Banerjee answered, "Well, today we will have a very nerdy celebration. We have already had a small celebration and we will have a party with nerds like us in the evening where we will have nerdy conversations."

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor who was one of the experts consulted by the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party for the NYAY scheme also spoke at length about pro-poor schemes rolled out by the governments. "I think the government had the right idea and we should move towards a more generous welfare state funded by higher taxes on the rich. I think that is the first step towards a stable economy where people are not desperate; they are not losing their livelihoods right and left. I think that was the right direction and I was supportive of the government's view in that general concept. I was disappointed when the taxes on rich were rolled back," he said during the interview.

Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer were awarded the Nobel for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

