Pawsome employee! Hyundai showroom hires street dog as salesman

A Hyundai showroom in Brazil has hired an unusual salesman. This new employee is a year old, walks on four legs and barks instead of talking. Yes, you guessed it right! The latest employee of a Hyundai showroom in Espirito Santo, Brazil is a dog named Tucson Prime. The story of how this street dog in Brazil became an employee of a major carmaker is winning hearts online.

Tucson is a street dog who used to often hang around the Hyundai showroom. Over time the employees at that showroom become acquainted with the dog. They used to offer it food and play with it. Gradually, the employees became such good friends with the dog that they inducted it into their family and made him an honourable employee. They even gave the dog its own ID card.

Tucson Prime is now an honourable salesman of the Hyundai showroom.

Actually, this happened all the way back in May of this year, according to World Buzz. The story only gained traction in India after someone posted on Twitter that the dog had been hired at an Indian Hyundai showroom. The story spread like wildfire after that. However, it was later found out that the story was not from India but from Brazil.

The sudden rise in interest in this story can be traced back to an Instagram post made by Hyundai Brazil a few days ago. In the first post, they had introduced the dog as the latest addition to the Hyundai family. The post with the picture of the dog read, "Meet Tucson Prime, the sales dog at the Hyundai Prime dealership," the automotive manufacturer wrote while introducing their newest employee on Instagram. "The new member is about a year old, was welcomed by the #Hyundai family, and has already won over co-workers and customers".