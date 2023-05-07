Peak Bengaluru Moment: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides scooter with a delivery agent

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surprised everyone in Bengaluru after he hopped on a delivery agent’s scooter in the city. This happened while he was campaigning for the party ahead of the Karnataka elections.

The video that has gone viral on social media showed the Congress leader riding on the scooter. Gandhi was surrounded by a crowd of supporters as he waved at them. He was also seen consoling a young boy who was crying in the crowd.

Gandhi hurriedly wore a helmet and sat behind the delivery agent, and the two rode away from the cheering crowd. According to reports, the Congress leader rode his scooter approximately for 2 km to reach his hotel.

While the reason behind this scooter ride remained unknown, this is not the first time he attempted to try something unique in his election campaigning. Earlier, he was seen eating popular dishes during Ramzan in old Delhi. The Congress leader also went to a Delhi University men's hostel and had a chat with the students to know about the issues faced by them and also ate lunch there.

Gandhi will also host public gatherings throughout Bengaluru today.