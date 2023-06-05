Peak Bengaluru moment! Landlord invests Rs 8 lakh in tenant's start-up; netizens impressed

Bengaluru has lately been in the limelight for several unconventional reasons like landlords demanding LinkedIn profiles of potential tenants and even rejecting them based on their class 12th marks or their educational institutions.

However, amidst all these, a new story shared on social media has brought hope among the residents of the city. Recently, a Bengaluru resident shared an exceptional account where his landlord unexpectedly invested $10,000 (Rs 8.2 lakh approximately) in his AI-driven matrimonial app.

Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf.ai, took to Twitter to share the screenshot of his conversation with has landlord. “I’m investing in you… all the best and hope you reach the greatest of heights,” the landlord told him.

"In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason," Gupta wrote.

In a tough business landscape, I found an unexpected investor in my landlord. He recently invested $10K in my startup @betterhalfai. Truly amazed by the entrepreneurial spirit everyone in Bangalore shows. Silicon Valley of India for a reason. #peakbengalurumoment pic.twitter.com/IfzUn0lPkl — Pawan Gupta (@pguptasloan) June 2, 2023

Internet users were taken aback by the post and congratulated Gupta for his journey. "Is that actually in $ ?? That's great funding. Best wishes," a user wrote.

"This is really great," said another. A third added, "This is such a great news".

Y Combinator-backed Betterhalf.ai earlier this year raised $8.5 million in a Series A round led by FinSight Ventures (which had earlier invested in dating app Bumble), Instagram Co-founder Mike Krieger, Dropbox Co-founder Arash Ferdowsi, and other marquee investors.

Other funds and angels participating in the round included Rebel Fund, Nurture Ventures, Leonis Investissement, Derek Callow (ex-CMO of Bumble) Scott Belsky (Founder of Behance), Brendan O'Driscoll (ex-Product Head of Spotify), Manik Gupta (ex-CPO of Uber), Punit Soni (ex-CPO of Flipkart), and Ravish Naresh (Co-founder & CEO of Khatabook).

In May 2021, Betterhalf had raised $3 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Y Combinator, S2 Capital, Quiet Capital, and angel investors like Kunal Shah (CRED Founder).

Also Read: IMD predicts heat wave conditions in these states over next 4 days; check details here