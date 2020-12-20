People of Bengal angry with Mamata, want change, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will execute the promise of 'Shonar Bangla' over the next five years if his party is voted into power.

Shah who was addressing a roadshow in the city of Bolpur on the second day of his visit to the state, said, "The people are angry with Mamata and they have decided that this time the lotus will take the lead." He persisted with his attacks on the current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as her party - the All India Trinamool Congress.

Appropriating the local Bengali language to attract the locals, Shah said that in the upcoming West Bengal elections, "the people of Bengal want 'poriborton' (change)."

Touching upon the sensitive issue of immigration, Shah added that "people of Bengal want this change to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, political violence. They want to stop the tolabazi (extortion)."

While Shah also accused Abhishek Banerjee - Mamata Banerjee's nephew - for "bullying," he maintained that this election is not about a change in the political leader but about "getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration."

The chairperson of the NDA government also took to social media to share glimpses of his campaign with his followers.



"Bengal has been diverted away from the way of progress. Next time you vote on lotus, we will bring you development... This is love and faith in Narendra Modi. I have seen many roadshows, done many but I want to say that I have not seen one like this in my years. This is your love for Modi. This is your anger against Didi (Mamata)," said Shah while concluding his speech.

