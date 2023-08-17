Pilot dies in bathroom mid-air, co-pilots make emergency landing with 271 passengers onboard

In a tragic incident, a pilot passed away during a Miami to Chile commercial flight, leading to an emergency landing in Panama with 271 passengers on board. The flight was operated by LATAM Airlines and was bound for Santiago. The pilot, identified as Ivan Andaur, aged 56, suffered a severe cardiac arrest around 11 pm while on duty.

Upon receiving news of Andaur's sudden health crisis, his two co-pilots were left with no choice but to initiate an emergency landing. The unfortunate event took place aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner during a flight that had been underway for approximately three hours.

As the aircraft made its emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, passengers recounted the alarming situation. An on-board nurse named Isadora, along with two doctors, made efforts to assist Andaur during the landing. Despite their valiant attempts, they were unable to revive the pilot, and his passing was confirmed once the plane touched down.

Isadora expressed regret that the necessary medical supplies and resources were lacking for effective resuscitation efforts. She called for improvements in protocols to address health and medical emergencies in such critical situations, where prompt intervention could potentially save lives.

During the flight, approximately 40 minutes after takeoff, a co-pilot issued an urgent request for any available doctors on board. As Andaur's condition deteriorated, a decision was made to evacuate the aircraft upon landing, given the gravity of the situation.

Passengers were provided accommodations in Panama City hotels until flight operations resumed on the following Tuesday. LATAM Airlines released a statement through The Independent, confirming the incident. The statement expressed deep condolences to Andaur's family and acknowledged his 25-year career marked by dedication and professionalism.

The airline affirmed that all necessary safety protocols were diligently followed during the flight to ensure the well-being of all passengers and crew members.

“LATAM Airlines Group reports that flight LA505 yesterday, which was on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency for one of the three members of the command crew. When the plane landed, emergency services provided life-saving help, but the pilot sadly passed away,” the airline said.

“We are deeply moved by what has happened, and we extend our sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are deeply grateful for his 25-year career and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism, and dedication. During the flight, all the necessary safety protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the affected pilot,” it added.