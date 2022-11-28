Pista House to launch Hyderabad's first aircraft restaurant in December

Pista House, a popular eatery of Hyderabad, has announced launch of the city’s first aircraft restaurant in December. The restaurant will be launched at Shamirpet. The eatery has bought Air India’s first Airbus-320 for the purpose and efforts are being made to modify the restaurant into an airport.

According to the official proposal, there will a runway, security check, boarding pass-styled tickets, etc. The 'plane' will have 150 seats.

Pista House faced a few challenges while transporting the plane from Kochi to Hyderabad. The plane was stuck under a flyover in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh without sustaining any damage. It was with the help of Medarmetla police, that the plane was pulled out. It was diverted through the Korisapadu underpass afterwards.

The restaurant business of Pista House started in 1997 when the first hotel was launched in Shalibanda. Established by businessman Mohd Abdul Majeed, at present, the eatery has 32 branches in the city. The chain of restaurants is planning to open food courts in Dubai, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

Pista House also exports its bakeries, confectioneries, and haleem to North America, Gulf, South East Asia, Europe, etc.

It is the first flight restaurant in Hyderabad, but not for people from other parts of the country like Patna’s Hajipur, Haryana’s Gurgaon, Gujarat’s Vadodara, etc.

Last year, a flight themed restaurant was opened on the Tarsali bypass in Vadodara city. It has the capacity to accommodate 102 people. The waiters and servers are dressed as air hostesses and stewards.



Also read: Jet's takeoff now dependent on NCLT hearing amid reports of bickering between lenders, owners

Also read: 'If I had Rs 100, I would invest in…': Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath reveals his investment preference