'Pizza? Instant hire': US internship applicant delivers Pizza with CV, catches CEO's attention

In the ever-evolving landscape of job applications, a wave of innovation has swept away the era of boring resumes and bland cover letters. Job seekers are crafting their applications with talent and creativity, aiming to captivate and inspire along with getting a job.

A remarkable incident in this regard was shared by Antimetal's CEO, Matthew Parkhurst, who recently received an internship application that came with a delicious twist, a box of pizza.

The "super excited" applicant attached their CV to the pizza box, capturing Parkhurst's trust. Antimetal is a US-based cloud cost optimisation platform provider.

The internship seeker also attached a handwritten along with the Pizza box, expressing his desire to apply for the role of an engineering intern at Antimetal.

The note read, "Inspired by Antimetal's brief stint as a slices as a service company, please enjoy this pizza. I've also brought a copy of my resume as an application for the engineering intern position. I'm super excited by the opportunity and am driven to do what it takes."

He also said that the pizza was a "bribe" for the company's hiring team to visit his website.

The note, along with the pizza box, was shared by Parkhurst on X, where he said, "100% getting an interview."

In the post he wrote, "Another internship application - came to our office and dropped off a pizza with his resume. Even pushed a PR to fix 2 links in our docs prior."

The post garnered a lot of attention, with people joking about the guy getting an interview with the startup.

On of the users replied to Parkhurst's post, "Pizza? Instant hire."

Commenting on the applicant's outreach skills and handwriting, another user replied, "(a)Great self marketing (b) Good handwriting > typed doc for that ultimate touch."