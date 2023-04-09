PM Modi goes on 20-km jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve; see pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a "safari" at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday, as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger".

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a few glimpses from his visit to the Tiger Reserve, where he reportedly covered about 20-km distance in an open jeep during the safari. He was seen donning a hat and was also seen using binoculars.

"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity," he tweeted.

Take a look at the PM's visit to the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve:

According to the state forest department, the National Park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park established under the government notification dated February 19, 1941 and the area was enlarged in 1985 extending over an area of 874.20 sq km and named as Bandipur National Park.

This reserve was brought under 'Project Tiger' in 1973. Subsequently, some adjacent reserve forest areas were added to the reserve extending to 880.02 sq km. The present area under the control of Bandipur Tiger Reserve is 912.04 sq km.

The Prime Minister on Sunday also fed elephants at Theppakadu elephant camp. PM Modi visited the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and interacted with mahouts and kavadis at the elephant camp.

He also interacted with field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

PM Modi also met Elephant Whisperers fame Bomman and Bellie at Theppakadu elephant camp today.

