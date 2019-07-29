Man vs Wild: Can't wait to watch, say fans about PM Modi episode in Bear Grylls show

Fans cannot seem to get enough of Bear Grylls' latest announcement. Of course, he is going to demonstrate how to survive in the wild but with a major twist that has left his fans very surprised.. On Monday, survival instructor and adventurer Bear Grylls announced that PM Modi will be featuring in his show, Man vs Wild.

Once the tweet was posted, Indian Twitterati went a bit wild. The post has gone viral and has become Grylls' most retweeted post. Fans have been responding continuously to the tweet. From calling him the most versatile personality to lauding his commitment on wildlife conservation, fans have made PM Modi in Man vs Wild the top trend today.

Our PM is the most versatile leader in the world! PM Modi in Man Vs Wild: PM Modi to Feature with Bear Grylls in Man vs Wild Episode https://t.co/FEsxavFCSY - Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) July 29, 2019

@narendramodi Excited to watch PM Narendra Modi in "Man Vs Wild" with Bear Grylls on Discovery broadcast on 12th August 9PM - Mohanish dusariya (@Mohanishdusariy) July 29, 2019

Honourable Prime minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Bear Grylls @BearGrylls into Indian wilderness, to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi in Discovery India on 12,August at 9PM.#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/AMWWWuDDbs - Office Of Dr. KP Yadav (@OfficeOfKPYadav) July 29, 2019

This is going to be Epic #modi in Man vs Wild !! https://t.co/EP0QDQlLQV - Japan Shah (@japanshah) July 29, 2019

Namo In New Avatar! PM Modi in Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls! Kamal ka banda hai yeh bhai! https://t.co/xiI31sy95d - Remax Aman (@AmanHiAman) July 29, 2019

This is my favorite TV show which I never miss. Last time Bear had on trip was US President Barack Obama in 2018. This year PM Modi in Man Vs Wild. I always wanted to do a show like this with my survival training and skills. https://t.co/W7v04FotHK - ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) July 29, 2019

In his post, Grylls said that he wanted to show the Prime Minister's 'unknown side' to audiences from 180 countries who watch his show.

In the video shared by Grylls, the PM can be seen welcoming him to India. "Welcome to India," said the leader as he met Grylls in the wild. The duo can also be seen making a spear and venturing into the Indian wilderness. In what appears to be a reference to the spear, PM Modi tells Grylls in Hindi, "Mai aapke liye isko apne paas rakhunga." (I will keep this with myself for you)

The adventurer duo can also be seen in an inflatable raft in some unidentified water body.

Twitterati has also been drawing comparisons with former American President Barack Obama who had also featured in the show.

