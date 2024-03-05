PM Modi meets Padma Vibhushan awardee Vyjayanthimala in Chennai; check pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Padma Vibhushan awardee and veteran actress Vyjayanthimala in Chennai on Monday. Taking to social media platform X, PM shared the meet and noted how Vyjayanthimala is admired across the country for her exemplary contribution to the Indian cinema.

The Prime Minister even shared images from their rendezvous, underlining that she was conferred with the second-highest civilian honour recently.

"Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema, the social media post on X read.

Vyjayanthimala who is also a professional dancer, was named in the central government's list of recipients for the Padma Vibhushan in January this year. In total, eight persons from Tamil Nadu have been chosen to receive Padma awards for the year 2024.

The 90-year-old acclaimed actress has been awarded for her contribution to the field of art and cinema.

There are five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awardees this year. There were 30 women out of the total awardees.

Vyjayanthimala has also been recognised for her achievement in classical dance. She is noted for her skills in Bharathanatyam dance form.

PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Telangana, starting Monday. During the visit he also witnessed a key procedure at a nuclear power station in the state. PM graced the initiation of core loading of the India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam which is located about 60 km from Chennai.

The 500 MWe fast breeder reactor is developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI).

PM Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and others at the event. The Prime Minister later addressed a public meeting in Chennai.