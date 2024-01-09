Lakshadweep tourism: India to build a new airport at Minicoy Island for military, civilian aircraft

The Indian government is progressing with the initiative to construct a new airport at Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep. The proposed airport would accommodate both military and civilian aircraft.

The plan entails a dual-purpose airfield capable of operating fighter jets, other military planes, and commercial aircraft, according to government sources who told India Today. Previously, proposals for the development of a new airfield in Minicoy Island were submitted to the government. The proposal, now revived, has been presented to the government again, with the intention of joint usage.

India is set to strengthen its surveillance capabilities over the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean region, with the development of an airfield. The proposal for the airfield was first put forth by the Indian Coast Guard, making it the first force under the Defence Ministry to do so. The current proposal suggests the Indian Air Force will lead the operations from the airfield, located in the Minicoy Island.

The Minicoy airport, once operational, will enhance the defence forces' surveillance capabilities in the Arabian Sea. Additionally, it will stimulate regional tourism, as outlined in the government's plans.

Currently, the island territory houses a single airstrip in Agatti, which restricts the variety of aircraft. This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region last week and the controversy with Maldives that swiftly followed.

Additionally, Tata Group plans to inaugurate two resorts in 2026 on the islands of Suheli and Kadmat in Lakshadweep. In January of the previous year, the Indian Hotels Company, a Tata Group subsidiary, announced the signing of two Taj-branded resorts in Lakshadweep. The company stated that these Greenfield projects are set to open in 2026 and will be developed by IHCL.

PM Modi recently highlighted Lakshadweep as a potential tourist destination, sharing pictures of the stunning islands. The images sparked a wave of interest among Indians, with many comparing its scenic beauty to that of the Maldives. The conversation soon evolved towards the infrastructure of Lakshadweep, as potential visitors began to question if the archipelago has sufficient hotels and resorts to cater to an expected surge in tourist numbers.

Also read: Planning a trip to Lakshadweep? See permit rules and cost for Indian citizens

Also read: India-Maldives row: All about Tata's two Taj-branded resorts set to open in Lakshadweep in 2026

Also Watch: Motorola's Moto G34 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 695 SoC; Price, specs, feature, discount offers; Comparison with Redmi Note 13 5G, Realme Narzo N55

Also Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir's night view pics go viral. Check out Top 7 places to visit around Ram Janmabhoomi