PM Modi to launch Kashi Mahakal Express today; check fares, schedule, other details

Prime Minister Modi will launch the Kashi Mahakal Express on Sunday, February 16. This latest private train by the IRCTC will run between Varanasi and Indore. The commercial service of the train will commence from February 20. This train connects the 3 places- Jyotirling-Baba Vishwanath (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain,MP) and Omkareshwar (near Indore,MP).

Kashi Mahakal Express schedule

The Kashi Mahakal Express will run 3 days in a week. It will be a bi-weekly service on the Sultanpur-Lucknow route and a weekly service on the Prayagraj route. The Kashi Mahakal Express is IRCTC's third private train after the Tejas Express trains between New-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad routes.

Inside the Kashi Mahakal Express

The latest IRCTC private train has 9 AC-3 coaches, 2 brake van coaches and a pantry car. In order to monitor the activities inside the train, there will be a CCTV system connected to a 'line monitoring system'. Every coach will have tea and coffee vending machines, free of charge. Passengers will get only vegetarian meals. Every coach will have 5 security guards. Every coach will have 1,080 seats.

Kashi Mahakal Express ticket fares

The minimum fare will be Rs 1,629. This train will follow dynamic fare structure like the other Tejas trains. If 70 per cent seats are booked, then the fare per seat will increase by 10 per cent. In case,more than 90 per cent seats are taken, the fare will rise by around 20 per cent. Every passenger will have a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

Where to book the Kashi Mahakal tickets

You can book the tickets of the IRCTC-run Kashi Mahakal express via the IRCTC official website and the IRCTC Rail Connect App. Apart from this, you can also book via authorized travel agents and online booking partners of the IRCTC.

The travellers will be provided an advance reservation period of 120 days. There are only general and foreign tourist quotas. Current bookings will begin after the first chart is prepared and will be applicable from 4 hours to 5 minutes before the train departs.

