PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Sohna-Dausa part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12. The Expressway will reduce the time it takes to travel between Delhi and Jaipur to around 2 hours, while currently, the time taken to travel between Jaipur-Delhi is approximately 4-5 hours via Gurgaon, and the distance is 250 km.

Recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari had said that the inauguration of Sohna-Dausa of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway would be taking place at the end of this month. After that, however, the inauguration got postponed.

In a recent tweet, Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Change in the date” Now Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February.”

"Change in the date"



Now Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February. https://t.co/RrNb9WrcHq January 30, 2023

"Issi mahine ke andar aap Delhi se Jaipur do ghante me pahunch jayenge (By the end of this month, Delhi to Jaipur drive will take only two hours," said Nitin Gadkari.

Sohna-Dausa is the first stretch on the new Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; while Sohna is situated in Haryana, Dausa is in Rajasthan. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 12 hours.

The Expressway is likely to be completed by March 2023 and is a part of 'Bharatmala Pariyojana' first phase. This eight-lane expressway is expected to reduce commute time by half from 24 hours to 12 hours and will be expandable to 12 lanes, covering Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Also Read: Economic Survey 2023: India is spearheading climate actions to meet 2070 net zero goal