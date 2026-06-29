PNB, Canara Bank and SBI merger? PIB Fact Check clarifies viral claim

Recent social media posts claiming that the Centre has approved the merger of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) are false.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed the claim, stating that the Government of India has not approved any proposal to merge the three public sector banks.

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In a clarification issued on X, PIB Fact Check said the viral image claiming that PNB, Canara Bank and SBI are set to merge is fabricated and does not represent any authentic newspaper publication or official government communication. It also advised people to rely only on official sources for banking-related updates and verify such claims before sharing them online.

What is the viral claim?

A graphic circulating on social media claims that the government has approved the merger of Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and State Bank of India to create the country's largest public sector bank.

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An image circulating on social media platforms falsely claims that the Government has approved the merger of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI).#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is #FAKE.



✅ The Government of India has NOT approved any proposal… pic.twitter.com/0A7gJZznHT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 29, 2026

The image, designed to resemble a newspaper report, claims that the proposal has received government approval and that the merger is under consideration. However, the government has clarified that the claim is false.

PIB Fact Check rejects the claim

PIB Fact Check said that "An image circulating on social media platforms falsely claims that the Government has approved the merger of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI)." It added that the claim is fake.

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The fact-checking unit further clarified that "The Government of India has NOT approved any proposal to merge PNB, Canara Bank, and SBI."

It also said that "The circulated image is fabricated and does not represent any authentic newspaper publication or official Government communication."

Rely on official sources

PIB Fact Check advised people to verify banking-related information only through official sources.

It said that "For authentic information, always refer to the official RBI website: rbi.org.in."

The fact-checking unit also urged people to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck.

The clarification comes amid the circulation of fabricated graphics and misleading posts on social media that resemble genuine news reports. Citizens have been advised to verify such claims through official government channels before believing or sharing them.