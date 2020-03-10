POCO X2 goes on sale in India; check price, specs, other details

Poco X2 smartphone has again gone on sale following its February launch in India. The phone is only available for purchase on Flipkart. The last time that the phone was on sale was on March 3 but the sale was only for its Pheonix Red colour variant.

However, this time all three colour variants are on sale which includes Pheonix Red, Atlantis Blue, and Matrix Purple colours.

Poco has claimed that the March 3 sale was the company's biggest ever sale for a smartphone. The Poco X2, which was launched on February 4, went on sale for the first time on February 11.

Poco 3 had announced the sale on Twitter, through its official twitter handle where it had tweeted, "don't wait, the othe'R's aren't great,". This has been speculated to be a dig at the competitor Redmi who had launched their Realme 6 series last week. In the tweet, they had clarified that the phone will go on sale on March 6 at 12:00 pm.

It's time to make the right choice! #POCOX2 goes on sale tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart. #SmoothAF pic.twitter.com/YGWxuwkwA7 - POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 9, 2020

Poco X2 Price in India

The Poco X2 starts at a base price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant is available at Rs 16,999 while the high-end 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 19.999. Customers who purchase the Poco X2 get an Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI credit cards.

Poco X2 specifications

The Poco X2 runs on an Andriod 10 based UI called MIUI 11 which hs been designed by Poco. The UI is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC processor.

The Poco X2 is the cheapest phone in the market which offers a super high 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X2's display is an IPS LCD FHD+ panel with 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution.

Like its competitors in the Realme 6 series, the Poco X2 also has a quad-camera setup on the back. The primary lens is a 64-megapixel sensor aided by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco X2 also follows the latest trend of punch hole cameras as it comes with a dual front camera setup within the hole-punch display - a 20-megapixel lens and a 2-megapixel lens.

Also Read: TikTok owner Bytedance launches music streaming app 'Resso' in India

Also Read: Oppo Reno 3 Pro goes on sale, price set at Rs 29,990