Police complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj over tweet on Chandrayaan-3

A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj over his tweet on Chandrayaan-3. The complaint was filed by Hindu organisations' leaders at Banahatti police station in Bagalkote district.

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

In his tweet, Prakash Raj shared a cartoon showing a man in a shirt and sarong pouring tea. He captioned the cartoon in Kannada, writing, "Latest news: First view just arrived from the Chandrayaan #VikramLander #justasking".

Karnataka | A Police complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his tweet on Chandrayaan-3 mission. Hindu organisations' leaders filed a complaint against him at Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and demanded action.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Fvyl2FJqFU — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

The Hindu organizations' leaders alleged that Prakash Raj's tweet was mocking the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). They also demanded action against the actor.

Also WATCH: YouTuber MrBeast gets subscribers from every single nation in the world for Olympics-like competition to win gold medal worth over Rs 2 crore, smashes YouTube records

The actor was massively condemned on social media for mocking India’s scientists and the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Several users on X pointed out that the post was motivated by his 'blind hatred' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Notably, Prakash Raj had taken 'chaiwala' (tea seller) digs at him in the past.

Among them was Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. "I condemn Prakash Raj for this shameful tweet. Success of ISRO is success of India," he wrote.

After facing massive trolling on Monday for a post, which was seen by many as mocking Chandrayaan-3, the actor later clarified that he was referring to a joke of 'Armstrong times' and was celebrating Kerala's tea-makers.

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

"Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times...celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala...which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see??...if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you...GROW UP #justasking," the actor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Raj, who has made his mark in films such as "Kanchivaram", "Singham" and "Wanted", contested as an independent candidate for Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 general elections and lost.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is ready to touch down on the Moon's south pole on August 23. It will be the first to land on the lunar south pole. On Sunday, India's space agency specified it would do so at 6.04 pm.

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3’s ‘failure-based design’ is key to its Moon landing; here’s what it is

Also WATCH: Kim Taehyung aka V of BTS drops teaser for ‘Blue’ from solo album Layover, K-pop singer's monochrome look leaves fans excited