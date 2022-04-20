Porsche cars now available for sale using crypto as payment: here's more

US-based Bitcoin payment service provider BitPay has announced that Porsche Towson, a Porsche dealer serving the Baltimore area in the US, has started accepting payments for their cars using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu among others.

Bitpay, in a tweet, said, “Turn your #crypto into precious metal at Porsche Towson. Now accepting Crypto as payment for vehicle purchases.”

BitPay also announced that the Shiba Inu community could spend their Shiba Inu coins through their BitPay debit card at Walmart and various other physical stores.

Porsche Towson showroom sells a variety of Porsche vehicles - both new and pre-owned cars - in a wide range of configurations.

On the other hand, BitPay, founded by Tony Gallippi and Stephen Pair in 2011 to make businesses payments easier with Bitcoin, has over 10,000 merchants that use its services for crypto transactions. The company also claims to be “the largest bitcoin payment processor in the world, serving businesses on 6 continents.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time an independent car dealership has opted to use cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Last year, Bots Inc, a Puerto Rican-tech firm, had also enabled local dealerships to accept DOGE for pre-owned Tesla Inc.

Last year, Tesla had stated that it would start accepting payments in bitcoin for its products, calming that it would first major automaker to do so. However, due to the environmental concerns around mining digital coins, the company had stepped back on its decision.

Currently, Tesla doesn’t directly accept any cryptocurrency for vehicle purchases but is still accepting Dogecoin as payment for merchandise on its website.