Porsche pothole fix: Bengaluru entrepreneur’s stunt that sparked debate on civic duty  

A viral video from Bengaluru has put the spotlight on an entrepreneur who chose an unconventional way to deal with a pothole in his neighbourhood.

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Akhil Hemadri stood over a damaged stretch of road in Bengaluru and a bucket of cement in hand. He then poured the mixture directly onto the hood of his bright red Porsche. The sight of a luxury sports car being used as a construction tool was enough to stop traffic and ignite the internet.

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The viral footage shows Hemadri meticulously mixing materials on the car’s bonnet before applying the patch to the broken pavement.

Later, he peels a thin layer of protective film off the car, revealing a pristine finish underneath. The move was designed to shock, and it succeeded, racking up thousands of views and immediately dividing public opinion.

Hemadri initially framed the act as a call to civic action. “Every person should take responsibility to keep our surroundings clean and neat,” he wrote in the post accompanying the video. “We should not always depend on the government for everything. Our country is highly populated, and change cannot come by government efforts alone. Real change begins when each one of us does our part.”

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Civic hero or PR stunt?

However, as the video gained traction and viewers questioned the logistics of using a high-end vehicle for manual labour, Hemadri clarified the true nature of the display. The “repair” was a calculated demonstration of Paint Protection Film (PPF).

“The video was purely to promote my company’s brand and to showcase the strength of PPF for car protection,” Hemadri admitted. He maintained that the promotional intent did not negate the underlying message, adding, “If we protect what belongs to us, care for our surroundings, and act responsibly, we can build a cleaner and better nation.”

The reaction online was swift and polarized. While some praised the creativity used to highlight a genuine urban crisis, others dismissed it as a disingenuous publicity stunt that exploited city-wide frustrations for corporate gain. The backlash grew significant enough that Hemadri eventually disabled the comment section on the viral post.