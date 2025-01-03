Porter charges NRI a whopping Rs 10,000 for free wheelchair service at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, license revoked permanently

The licence of a porter at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station was revoked after he charged an outrageous Rs 10,000 from a non-resident Indian (NRI) passenger for providing wheelchair assistance and handling luggage. The incident, which took place on December 28, came to public attention when the passenger's daughter, Payel, filed a formal complaint with the Railways. She discovered that wheelchair assistance at railway stations is a complimentary service, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

Following an investigation, the Railways took prompt action, ensuring the porter returned ₹9,000 to the affected family and permanently revoked his badge. Northern Railways reiterated its commitment to passenger welfare, emphasizing a “zero-tolerance policy” toward such misconduct.

Payel, a Gujarat native currently residing in London, was traveling with her parents, Ritesh and Sandhya, and her husband, Samuel. The family arrived in Delhi on December 21 and planned to visit Agra on December 28. At Hazrat Nizamuddin station, the porter demanded Rs 10,000 to assist Payel's elderly father, Ritesh, with a wheelchair and to transport their luggage to the platform.

During their tour of Agra, which included a visit to the Taj Mahal, Payel discussed the incident with Anil Sharma, secretary of the Prepaid Auto Taxi Drivers’ Union. Sharma informed her that wheelchair assistance at railway stations is a complimentary service and that porters are only allowed to charge nominal fees for additional tasks.

Concerned by this revelation, Payel and her husband reported the incident to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agra Cantt station. Acting swiftly, the GRP coordinated with their counterparts at Hazrat Nizamuddin station to investigate the matter. CCTV footage helped identify the porter, who was subsequently instructed to refund ₹9,000 to the family.

Northern Railways addressed the issue promptly by permanently revoking the porter’s badge as a disciplinary action. In a statement, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi expressed regret over the matter, reaffirming the Railways’ dedication to passenger safety and convenience.

“This incident tarnishes the image of the Railways and erodes passenger trust. We have a zero-tolerance policy for such misconduct and will take strict action against those found guilty,” the DRM said.

The Railways also encouraged passengers to report grievances immediately by contacting the helpline number 139, ensuring quick resolution of such issues.

The railway administration reiterated its commitment to passenger welfare and urged travelers to stay vigilant against such occurrences. “We urge all passengers to report any issues immediately, enabling us to resolve them promptly and uphold the trust they place in us,” the DRM emphasized.