'Potential for extensive damage, wind speed up to 150 kmph': IMD issues warning on Cyclone Biparjoy

The India Meteorological Department has said that though the cyclone 'Biparjoy' has weakened to a 'very severe cyclonic storm', it still may cause extensive damage when it makes landfall on Thursday, June 15. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Tuesday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is picking up speed in Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka districts till Kachchh. The wind speed could go up to 65-775 kmph on Wednesday.

“The wind speed is picking up in Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka districts up to Kachchh, to go up to 65-75kmph tomorrow… On 15th June, wind speed in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kachchh and Morbi districts of Gujarat will be around 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph, it could have extensive damaging potential,” said Mohapatra.

He added that the cyclone is centered around 280 km from Dwarka. “Under the influence of the outer band of the cyclone, convective clouds have already appeared in Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka. Such convective clouds were there yesterday as well and had caused very- to very-heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Saurashtra," Mohapatra said.

'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall between Kutch and Pakistan's Karachi on Thursday afternoon. Evacuation will continue in villages near the Gujarat coast today.

The IMD on Monday issued a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan on June 15.

Extremely heavy rains are likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar; heavy to very heavy rainfall is seen in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts; and heavy rainfall is expected over remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat on Thursday.

Many places in coastal districts of Saurashtra & Kutch is likely to receive Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 13.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi districts of Saurashtra & Kutch on June 14.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8000 crore. Shah said, "In the last nine years, the Central Govt and States have achieved a lot in this area. Nobody can deny it. But we can't stay content because disasters have changed their form and their frequency & intensity have increased. We will have to do more extensive planning..."