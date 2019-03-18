Pramod Sawant likely to be Manohar Parrikar's successor as Goa CM; swearing-in tonight

Amid political suspense over who will be the next Goa chief minister, Speaker Pramod Sawant is considered to be the front-runner for the position.

According to India Today, Pramod Sawant will swear-in as the new Chief Minister of Goa tonight. MGP's Sudin Dhawlikar and GFP's Vijai Sardesai will swear-in as the deputy chief ministers.

An Ayurveda practitioner by profession, Sawant represents the Sanquelim constituency in the Goa Legislative Assembly and is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP president Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Pramod Sawant and other senior leaders have reached a hotel in Panaji to discuss the appointment, reported ANI.

After the sudden demise of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, hectic political activity has taken centre stage in the BJP-ruled coastal state.

On Saturday, just a few hours after Parrikar passed away, Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar and Chandrakant Kavlekar wrote to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form the government in the State.

With the death of Parrikar, the strength of 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly has been reduced to 36. BJP MLA Francis D'Souza died last month, while two Congress members had resigned last year. Now the Congress is left with 14 legislators, while BJP with 12. The BJP also has the support of three MLAs of GFP and MGP and two MLAs, including one from NCP and an independent.

The four-time Goa Chief Minister, Manohar Parrikar, passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer at his private residence near Panaji. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari arrived in Panaji in the early hours of Monday and met ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs led by Sudin Dhavalikar and BJP legislator Vishwajit Rane.

Goa BJP's core committee members had met on Sunday to discuss the overall political situation arising out of the death of the former defence minister, who passed away after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

Parrikar, 63, was the first chief minister of the saffron party in the coastal state. He headed the state from 2000-05 and 2012-14, before joining the Centre as defence minister from 2014-2017 and again returning to state politics in 2017 to lead a coalition government.

