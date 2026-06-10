Pranit More deactivates Instagram account as backlash over viral '₹370 ki biryani' clip escalates

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral "₹ 370 ki biryani" crowdwork clip continues to snowball, with the comedian's main Instagram account now appearing to be deactivated amid mounting criticism online. The development comes a day after the audience member featured in the video lost his job following widespread outrage over remarks made during the stand-up show.

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Pranit More's primary Instagram handle, was unavailable on Wednesday, days after a crowdwork clip from one of his recent performances sparked a social media storm.

However, his other Instagram account, @maharashtrianbhau, which has over one million followers and features Marathi stand-up content, remains active.

How the controversy began

The controversy began after a video shared by Pranit featured an audience member, later identified as 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra from Gurugram, Haryana, recounting an unusual dating experience.

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In the clip, Jangra suggested that because he had spent around₹ 370 on a chicken biryani during a date, he was entitled to a "return" on that investment in the form of physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

The remarks quickly triggered backlash across social media, with users criticising both Jangra's comments and More's decision to encourage the conversation during the show and later post the clip online. The comedian had also uploaded the video to his YouTube channel, which now appears to have been deleted.'

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Influencers join criticism

Several influencers, including Uorfi Javed, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh, publicly criticised the clip, accusing More of normalising problematic behaviour. The debate soon spread across platforms, with many users demanding accountability from both the audience member and the comedian.

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Pranit More issues apology

As criticism intensified, More issued an apology on Instagram.

"I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part," he wrote.

Loses job

The controversy also had professional consequences for Jangra.

Confirming his termination, Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, released a statement on Instagram saying the company had received numerous messages, emails and calls after the clips went viral.

"Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds," Vishwakarma said.

Watch the video here

He added that the company conducted an internal review and spoke with several employees, including women who had worked closely with Jangra. According to Vishwakarma, no complaints had ever been raised against him at the workplace.

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In fact, colleagues described him as "professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work".

However, Vishwakarma said the issue had begun affecting the company itself.

"What happened outside the workplace has now affected the workplace, and I have a responsibility towards the company, our team, our clients, and the environment we create here," he said, explaining the decision to terminate Jangra's employment.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from several public figures, including Sutapa Sikdar, Khushboo Patani and Malti Chahar, as discussions around the viral clip continue online.