A Gurugram-based web developer has been dismissed from his job after a video of his interaction with comedian Pranit More during a stand-up comedy show went viral, sparking widespread criticism across social media platforms.

The controversy began when 23-year-old Himanshu Jangra participated in an audience interaction segment at one of More’s performances. During the exchange, Jangra narrated an incident involving a date, claiming he had spent ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani for a woman and felt disappointed when the outing did not progress as he had expected.

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The remarks quickly drew attention online after clips from the show were shared widely. Many social media users criticised Jangra’s comments, arguing that they reflected a sense of entitlement and an unhealthy attitude towards relationships and consent. The backlash intensified when viewers highlighted portions of the conversation in which he described influencing the woman to accompany him to a park despite her apparent hesitation.

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As the video gained traction, internet users identified Jangra and linked him to his employer, Gurugram-based web solutions company Starvik Design. The company soon found itself at the centre of the controversy, receiving a flood of emails, calls, and messages from concerned individuals demanding action.

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In response, Starvik Design announced that it had terminated Jangra’s employment. Company founder Vivek Vishwakarma stated that while an internal review found no complaints regarding Jangra’s conduct in the workplace, the views expressed in the viral clip did not align with the organisation’s values.

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"Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds," Vishwakarma said.

According to Vishwakarma, several female employees who had worked with Jangra described him as professional and respectful in office settings. However, the company decided that the growing controversy was affecting its reputation, employees, and business relationships, leading to the decision to part ways with him.

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The founder added that the company conducted an internal review and spoke with employees, including women colleagues who had worked with Jangra. According to Vishwakarma, there were no complaints against him in the workplace.

In fact, colleagues described him as "professional, respectful, hardworking, and well-behaved at work". However, he emphasised that the controversy had moved beyond an individual's personal life and had begun affecting the organisation itself.

The incident also sparked debate about the role of comedians and the interaction between them and their audience in live performances. Some social media users criticised comedian Pranit More for laughing during the exchange and for describing the interaction as “Peak Gurgaon content.” In contrast, others argued that comedians cannot be held responsible for opinions expressed by audience members.