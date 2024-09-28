Premium whiskey for Rs 25, beer for Rs 60: Reddit user shares 2007 restaurant bill igniting inflation debate

A recent Reddit post has sparked widespread discussions regarding the dramatic rise in food and drink prices over the years. The post, shared by a user under the handle @r/delhi, features a restaurant bill from "The Supper Factory" dated back to 2007, totalling Rs 2,522 for ten items, with prices as low as Rs 180.

The post has gone viral, prompting an outpouring of reactions from online users. The caption read, “Found 2 bills from 2007 bar visits in Delhi. Man, I can't believe prices of food and alcohol have jumped up so much since then.”

While many respondents expressed nostalgia about the cost of dining out during that era, some users pointed out that even in 2007, a total of ₹2,500 was not seen as budget-friendly. One commenter reflected, “2,500 wasn’t that affordable even 17 years ago, man.” Another user noted, “2007 feels like just 7-8 years ago to me, not 17 years!”

Further shedding light on the purchasing power of the time, another user remarked, “Oh believe me, that was nowhere near ‘pocket-friendly’ back in 2007. That was an entire month’s rent for a one-room apartment.”

Several users in the discussion also highlighted the disparity between rising prices and stagnant wages, with one stating, “People commenting about inflation aren’t getting the point. Salaries haven’t risen anywhere near as much as prices.”

On similar lines, another person commented, "Pocket friendly?? This amount is super expensive, just check per capita income in 2007."

This isn’t the first instance of nostalgia connected to old menu prices; earlier this year, a Facebook post featuring a 1980 menu highlighted the remarkably low prices of traditional snacks like samosas, which were priced at just 50 paise.

In contrast, today's samosas cost between Rs 10 and Rs 15 each, demonstrating the stark reality of inflation experienced over the decades.