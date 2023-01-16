Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sets new Guinness Record for fastest-selling non-fiction book

Prince Harry's memoir “Spare” sold 1.43 million copies in just 24 hours in the UK, US and Canada, setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.



The non-fiction book "Spare" broke Penguin Random House's previous record for non-fiction sales set by former US President Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" in 2020, which sold 8,87,000 copies on the first day.



The 2018 book "Becoming," written by former US first lady Michelle Obama, sold 7,25,000 copies on its first day.



"The first full day of sales of Spare represents the largest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book ever published by Penguin Random House," the book's publisher confirmed in a statement.



The book costs $36 in the US and £28 in the UK, but many stores are offering discounts on it.



The revelations about Prince William's alleged assault of his younger brother made headlines when portions of Prince Harry's autobiography were leaked before its publication. According to Harry, the formerly close brothers even reportedly begged their father King Charles not to wed Queen Consort Camilla.



The 38-year-old ex-soldier added that while serving in Afghanistan, he had killed 25 Taliban.



Two million copies of "Spare" were printed in the US during its initial run, and another printing has been requested to accommodate the book's high demand.



During the course of his book promotion on TV shows, Harry has also written about his mother Diana, his wife Meghan Markle, and many other shocking revelations. Harry and Meghan have discussed unfair treatment, racism, and drama in the British Royal Family numerous times since leaving the royal life and relocating to the US.



The release of "Spare" coincides with the royal family's stoic silence regarding Harry's most recent book as they get ready for Charles's coronation on May 6.



Social media users have shared a range of reactions to Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," some of which have been positive and others not. Many people applauded Harry for "standing up to" the British royal family, but others teased him for "oversharing" some information, such as a story about his frostbitten penis.