Priyanka Chopra in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement. Check details

Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra reached Delhi for her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday. The couple is likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be organised at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place.

Chopra's singer-husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie haven't come this time. In March, when the actress visited India for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jonas and her daughter were with her.

Parineeti's close friend designer Manish Malhotra has also landed in Delhi.

Engagement ceremony

According to a report in ANI, the engagement ceremony on Saturday is expected to begin at 5 pm at Kapurthala House. Kapurthala House is the official residence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab whenever they are in the city. The rituals will take place as per Sikh rituals. The ceremony will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

The event will be attended by close friends and families. Apart from Chopra, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are likely to be present.

In recent pictures, Chadha's home was seen decorated with flowers and lights. Earlier, Parineeti's home in Mumbai was also decorated with lights.

Parineeti and Chadha’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds since they were spotted at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year. Since then, they have been spotted together quite often. Earlier this month, they were seen watching Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali.

According to the news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.