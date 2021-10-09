Prompt actions in eastern Ladakh testament to IAF combat readiness, says Indian Air Force Chief



The IAF's prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to its combat readiness and its ongoing capability enhancement programme is aimed at achieving desired results "swiftly and decisively" across domains, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary said on Friday.

In an address on the occasion of the 89th Air Force Day, he also strongly called for upgrading the training modules for air warriors and asked senior officials to invest time and efforts in "nurturing and empowering" their subordinates. and young officers and to consider it as their primary task.

Referring to the tri-services integration, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary also "assured," the nation of the Indian Air Force's "unwavering commitment" towards delivering joint capability and generating integrated response options as a part of a coherent national strategy.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and several top officials of the three services and the Defence Ministry were among those present at the event.The IAF also carried out a spectacular air display showcasing its vintage aircraft and modern fleet on the occasion. On the modernisation plans of the IAF, the chief of Air Staff pitched for "creative and skilful" employment of new-age capabilities through the development of unique tactics.

