Protests erupt at Chandigarh University after girl leaks objectionable videos of 60 students

A massive protest broke out at Punjab's Chandigarh University when hundreds of students came out on the campus post-midnight after a girl allegedly leaked videos of around 60 girls taking bath in the hostel.

DSP Rupinder Kaur said that an FIR has been registered in the case and the accused student has been arrested. The accused is a first-year MBA student. The cybercrime branch is also looking into the matter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, tweeting about the incident, said that this incident is “very serious and shameful”.

चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी में एक लड़की ने कई छात्राओं के आपत्तिजनक वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करके Viral किए हैं। ये बेहद संगीन और शर्मनाक है। इसमें शामिल सभी दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। पीड़ित बेटियाँ हिम्मत रखें। हम सब आपके साथ हैं। सभी संयम से काम लें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2022

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, while reacting to the incident, made a Twitter post and requested students to remain calm, assuring them that the guilty won't be spared.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

The ruckus ensued after the woman student was confronted for making MMS clips of fellow hostel students, which surfaced on the internet. The student was allegedly making videos of her fellow hostel mates and sending them to a man in Shimla, who uploaded the MMS clips on the internet.

Several social media posts are also being shared on the internet, claiming that the university authorities were trying to cover up the incident.

Meanwhile, police have rubbished social media posts claiming several girls attempted to die by suicide over the video leak. Cops have called them rumours.

There were also reports that a girl student had fainted following the incident. However, according to Chandigarh University's student welfare officer “She was hospitalised and is now stable.”