Protocol breach by driver in Joe Biden's convoy during G20 summit in Delhi; here’s what happened

A driver within the convoy of United States President Joe Biden found himself detained in Delhi on Saturday due to allegations of negligent driving, according to sources familiar with the matter. The incident occurred during the ongoing G20 Summit in the Indian capital.

Sources revealed that the incident transpired when one of the vehicles in President Biden's convoy inadvertently entered the premises of the Taj Hotel. This unplanned detour was the result of a mix-up, as the convoy was originally intended for a different destination.

The Taj Hotel happened to be the residence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, who was also in Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Security personnel immediately sprang into action upon noticing the unexpected entry, primarily due to the presence of multiple stickers on the wayward vehicle that indicated its affiliation with the American President's convoy.

Upon interrogation, the driver of the vehicle explained that he had been assigned the task of transporting a businessman from the Lodhi Estate area to the Taj Hotel. This deviation from the original plan, however, was not part of the protocol for the President's convoy.

The driver claimed he was unaware of the precise route and destination initially set for him, believing that he was meant to arrive at the ITC Maurya, where President Biden was accommodated, at 9:30 AM.

Following a thorough questioning by security officers, during which the misunderstanding was clarified, the driver was subsequently released from detention. Furthermore, the vehicle was promptly removed from the Presidential convoy.

Busy Biden

President Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday to partake in the two-day G20 Summit and held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. The US President also actively participated in crucial sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday. On Sunday morning, he paid homage at the Rajghat Memorial of Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi before departing for Vietnam.

