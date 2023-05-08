'Provokes wanderlust': Delhi-Mumbai Expressway pics enthralls Anand Mahindra; tycoon gives thought-provoking suggestion to Nitin Gadkari 

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Monday lauded the new Delhi-Mumbai expressway which aims to cut the travel time between the country's two biggest cities in half, to just 12 hours.



Retweeting Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s post, he said, “Amazing. To say that this provokes wanderlust would be an understatement.”

Amazing. To say that this provokes wanderlust would be an understatement. @nitin_gadkari ji, why don’t you get some VR simulator programmes made for the #DelhiMumbaiExpressway & the other scenic highways that you’re constructing? I’m sure many would love to savour the simulated… https://t.co/47rnT3XCja — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 7, 2023



Gadkari had shared some pictures of the Madhya Pradesh section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway which covers 244 km. He wrote, “Magnificent pictures from the 240+ Km long Madhya Pradesh section of #DelhiMumbaiExpressway!#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti”



The chairman of Mahindra Group was so impressed with the construction of expressways across the country that he suggested Gadkari to come up with a virtual experience of the roads. “@nitin_gadkari ji, why don’t you get some VR simulator programmes made for the #DelhiMumbaiExpressway & the other scenic highways that you’re constructing? I’m sure many would love to savour the simulated experience of cruising down these roads even before they get a chance to actually drive on them. (Of course, I would prefer if the simulation was through the windshield of a Mahindra SUV 😊),” he tweeted.



The Delhi–Mumbai Expressway is a 1,350 km long, 8-lane wide (expandable to 12-lane) project. The entire Expressway is expected to be opened by next year.



The expressway's route will traverse the Union territory of Delhi (spanning 12 km) and the states of Haryana (covering 129 km), Rajasthan (covering 373 km), Madhya Pradesh (covering 244 km), Gujarat (covering 426 km), and Maharashtra (covering 171 km).



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is set to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

Also Read: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma pens optimistic note to shareholders, says aiming to make company cashflow positive

Also WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fight: Ugly IPL 2023 spat now a video game where you can pick to fight as Kohli or Gambhir

Also Read: 'He has been bankrupt for 25 years': Elon Musk opens up about his father and an unhappy childhood

Also Watch: Sony's incredible growth: From making failed rice cookers to giving the world Walkman, PlayStation and more

Also WATCH: Vaccine Queen of India Natasha Poonawalla fuses saree with Burberry bodysuit for King Charles III coronation celebrations

Also Watch: Cyclone Mocha: Rainfall Likely In These Cities, Will Landfall Miss Indian Coast? Will it affect Odisha and West Bengal? How are cyclones formed and named?