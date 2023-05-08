'He has been bankrupt for 25 years': Elon Musk opens up about his father and an unhappy childhood

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla, has opened up about his past yet again to shut down the critics who claimed that his father owned an emerald mine in South Africa. Musk wrote in a tweet that there is no evidence that this so-called “emerald mine” ever existed. He further explained that his father told him that he owned a share in a mine in Zambia and he believed him for a while. However, Musk clarifies that he had never seen this mine ever or seen any records proving its existence.
Elon Musk childhood
The Twitter CEO got emotional and brought up more memories about his past announcing that he did not have a happy childhood. He added that he did not receive any inheritance or large financial gifts from anyone. He added that his father did not support him financially after high school in any meaningful way.
In a tweet, Musk wrote, “I grew up in a lower, transitioning to upper, middle income situation, but did not have a happy childhood. Haven’t inherited anything ever from anyone, nor has anyone given me a large financial gift.”
He added that his father had to rely on him and his brother for financial needs. Musk said, "My father created a small electrical/mechanical engineering company that was successful for 20 to 30 years, but it fell on hard times. He has been essentially bankrupt for about 25 years, requiring financial support from my brother and me."
I grew up in a lower, transitioning to upper, middle income situation, but did not have a happy childhood. Haven’t inherited anything ever from anyone, nor has anyone given me a large financial gift.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023
My father created a small electrical/mechanical engineering company that was…
However, Musk said that his father was the one to teach him the fundamentals of physics, engineering and construction. For him, that is “more valuable than money”.
In a reply to tweet, Musk wrote, “I’d just like to see a picture of this mine. Like, where is it exactly!?”
Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk also joined the conversation asking that if such a mine existed, then why did she and Elon Musk had to sleep on the floor in a one-bedroom apartment during his childhood?
Me too! And why did we sleep in one-bedroom apartments and on the floor? https://t.co/la9MXBTHXF— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 7, 2023
Back in January, Elon Musk had tweeted that he is ready to pay one million Dogecoin for proof of the said mine's existence.
I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine’s existence!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023
Also Read:
'How many hours does Sam Altman sit in traffic?' ChatGPT-maker responds to criticism for his push to end remote work
'AI can change everything in the world': Warren Buffett compares AI to atom bomb
Verified Facebook accounts luring users into clicking malicious ChatGPT, Google AI-related links
Also Watch: ‘Like a video, make money’ scam: Online job scammer offered ‘real job’ by startup co-founder; here’s how it unfolded
Also WATCH: Vaccine Queen of India Natasha Poonawalla fuses saree with Burberry bodysuit for King Charles III coronation celebrations
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today