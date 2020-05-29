PSEB 10th result declared: Where, how to check 5th, 8th, 10th Punjab board result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday declared results for primary school (class 5), middle school (class 8) and matriculation (class 10) on the official website. The candidates can check results on pseb.ac.in. Amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown, PSEB decided to promote all students on the basis of their marks in the pre-board exam. The results announced today are based on the internal marks of the candidates. The board has however not released any PSEB topper list 2020. The candidates can contact their respective schools to seek more information on the mark sheets and other related details.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that the students from classes 5 and 10 will be promoted without exams.

According to the official data, there are more than 3.22 lakh students in class 5, more than 3.15 lakh students in class 8, and 3.17 lakh students in class 10. Mark sheets of the candidates will have "promoted due to coronavirus" written on them.

How to check PSEB results 2020:

Log on to the official website of Punjab School Education Board, pseb.ac.in

Click on the respective link - class 5 result/ class 8 result/ class 10 result

Enter the Board exam roll number

Click "Submit"

Candidates can also SMS PB10 and send to 56767650 to get result

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has announced summer holidays for all government schools, colleges and universities in the state.

