Psychologist seen drinking beer while breastfeeding child; LinkedIn post goes viral

A psychologist recently stirred up discussions on social media after posting a photo on LinkedIn of herself drinking beer from a bottle while breastfeeding her baby. The post, which found its way to Reddit’s “LinkedIn Lunatics” community, sparked lively debate. Many users were divided in their opinions, with some questioning the safety of consuming alcohol while breastfeeding, while others focused on the choice of platform.

Critics argued that LinkedIn, primarily a space for professional networking, was an odd choice for sharing such a personal moment, better suited for platforms like Instagram. The photo and its implications quickly became a hot topic of discussion online.

Olga Vlachynská recently shared a decade-old photo from her time in Thailand on LinkedIn, accompanied by her New Year’s resolution: finally writing a book. In the post, she also revealed plans for her first solo vacation in 12 years, a 14-day break from family life that she described as a rare and much-needed escape.

Reflecting on the past decade, Olga humorously recounted her journey of motherhood, highlighting 18 months of pregnancy and 71 months of breastfeeding. “But the reproduction chapter is closed now," she stated. “It’s all about intellectual orgies and making it rain with banknotes," she added.

The post sparked discussions online, with one individual commenting, “Technically, if you’re going to drink while nursing, the best time is while you’re actively nursing since it takes time for the alcohol to get into the milk, and it doesn’t stay in the bloodstream indefinitely. That said, I wouldn’t openly advertise it on a job site."

One Reddit user remarked, “Those who don’t have kids might not know this, but contrary to what this looks like, this woman might be following the safest practice regarding the timing of alcohol consumption. That said, she is a complete lunatic for posting this on LinkedIn."

Another commenter added, “That’s actually a cool pic, and everyone who really understands breastfeeding knows this is absolutely fine. It’s a 0.25 or 0.33 l lighter beer. So it is absolutely harmless."

One user shared their personal experience, saying, “I have two kids. I have experience with lactation consultants. One of them recommended my wife drink a specific type of beer for milk production."

Another commented on the evolving nature of LinkedIn, stating, “There are more and more Instagram sort of posts on LinkedIn now."