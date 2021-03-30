PUBG Mobile may soon be relaunched in India after govt approval

Krafton, parent company of PUBG Mobile, has been trying to relaunch the online multiplayer game in India since it got banned by the government in September 2020. PUBG Mobile India may soon be launched in the country, according to recent claims made by a few YouTubers.

Information released till now had stated that the Indian government is not budging on its decision to ban PUBG Mobile. However, recent reports have suggested that Krafton may have finally made headway in its efforts to re-introduce PUBG Mobile in India, according to India Today.

Fans of the online multiplayer game will be delighted to hear that the Indian government has allegedly given permission to Krafton to launch PUBG Mobile India.

This information has been released by Luv Sharma aka GodNixon, who runs a YouTube channel based on PUBG Mobile and related content. In one of GodNixon's latest video, he states that the Indian government has given its approval for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India. The YouTuber said, "According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, neither the exact release date nor the month has been finalised, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return".

Another YouTube channel by the name of TSM Ghatak whose content is also based on PUBG Mobile has stated that the next two months are going to be very good for PUBG fans. In a tweet, the YouTuber wrote, "I was not going to reveal this, but the audience's support could not stop me from making revelations. The following two months will be very good for PUBG lovers, and numerous exciting updates are coming soon for TSM lovers. Please do not ask for a date".

The claims made by these YouTubers could not be verified independently, according to India Today. Krafton is yet to make any official announcement on this matter hence it is not certain what is happening on this front.

