Pune: Man arrested for harassing South Korean vlogger after video goes viral

The man who harassed a South Korean vlogger in Pune was arrested. This came after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage.

In the video, the accused could be seen hugging the vlogger, named Kelly, inappropriately. Pimpri-Chinchwad City Police went into alert mode after the video went viral, which ultimately led to the man's arrest.

The accused has been identified as Bharat Unchale, who hails from Bidar in Karnataka, reported India Today.

Korean vlogger harassed in Pune:

The video, that has now gone viral, shows Kelly filming her experience in India. As part of it, she was seen conversing with local shopkeepers and customers while sipping coconut water.

As she continues to record the video, two men suddenly pop up in the background and one of them grabs her and places his hands around her neck. Despite the woman's attempts to distance herself, the harasser persists, making her visibly uncomfortable.

“I have to run from here… They really like to hug,” the vlogger can be heard saying in the video.

महाराष्ट्र



ये कोरियन ब्लॉगर kelly है, इसके साथ ऐसा व्यवहार काफ़ी चौंकाने वाली बात है😢



भारत घूमने आये लोगों का सम्मान करना सीखिए … pic.twitter.com/uHCGIQ4PC5 — हम लोग We The People 🇮🇳 (@ajaychauhan41) December 17, 2023

The video evoked strong responses from netizens who called for strict action against the man.

"This is not a warm welcome, this is a harassment and makes feel the visitor unsafe," an X user wrote. Another added, "Very shameful. Maharashtra govt should take action."

Reportedly, she had come to the region during the Diwali celebrations and posted the video last week on her YouTube. Kelly has more than 1.69 lakh subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

(With inputs from Krishna Panchal)

