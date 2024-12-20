Pune: Woman confronts and slaps 'drunk' man for more than 26 times on bus for inappropriately touching her

A woman in Pune took a bold stand against harassment on a bus on Thursday, slapping a man at least 26 times after he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The man, reportedly intoxicated, ignored the woman's repeated warnings and continued to harass her. Refusing to back down, the woman grabbed him by his collar and began slapping him repeatedly, shocking onlookers with her courage.

The victim, Priya Laskhare, a sports teacher from Shirdi, was traveling with her husband and child when the incident occurred. Priya later dragged the accused to a police station near Shaniwarwada, ensuring he was held accountable for his actions.

In the video, the man is seen joining his hands in a gesture of apology, his face clearly expressing regret. However, Lashkare, undeterred by his remorse, maintained a firm grip on his collar with one hand and continued to deliver over 26 slaps. Moments later, the bus conductor stepped in, assisting Lashkare by landing a few blows on the intoxicated man as well.

After some time, the man was escorted to a nearby police station. However, no officers were present when they arrived, and the police reportedly reached the station about 30 minutes later. The issue was eventually settled without a formal complaint, as the man’s wife apologized to Lashkare and pleaded with her not to take the matter further.