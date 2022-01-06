'Pushpa: The Rise' sold to Amazon Prime for a huge amount; check details

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise's streaming rights have reportedly been sold for a huge amount. The film, which became a sleeper hit of 2021, is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

Pushpa has smashed box office records and paved the way for more regional movies to reign in Bollywood. The film's hero Allu Arjun is also being pursued by many big produces to do a Hindi movie.

Pushpa: The Rise sold to Amazon Prime for a big amount?

The movie, which left fans in awe, has proved to be a juggernaut at the box office and continues to rule the ticket windows.

Pushpa will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on January 7; the OTT platform had announced it on January 5.

A trade insider told India Today that the film's streaming rights were bought by Amazon Prime Video at around Rs 27-30 crore.

"The satellite value of a film is higher than the OTT deal. In the case of Pushpa, it is available on OTT not just in one language but in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Those who haven't watched it in theatres will now make it a point to catch it on the OTT space," the insider said.

The industry is also speculating that with the success of the film, South movies will now demand a hefty fee for their streaming deals.

"We are seeing an increase in prices from a lot of South studios for the deals post the release of Pushpa. It is quite obvious that everyone else wants to cash in on the success of Pushpa and strike it when the iron is hot," an OTT player said.

Pushpa: The Rise was released across theatres on December 17, 2021. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Pushpa follows the story of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler. The film's second part, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will release in theatres in 2022.