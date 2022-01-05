Pushpa OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch and other details

Telugu action-drama Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is set to enter the digital space on January 7, 2022. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video in ‘Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada,’ Amazon Prime Video tweeted.



“He’ll fight. He’ll run. He’ll jump. But he won’t succumb!” the OTT platform tweeted today.





The movie stars Tollywood actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna and will stream from January 7, 2022, onwards at 8 pm.



Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushpa Raj while Rashmika will be seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. The film is based on red sandalwood smugglers in the Sesha Chalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.



Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore play supporting roles in the film.



The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.



"Pushpa: The Rise" is written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame.



“The total collections of the film are now over 67 crore net, “ Box Office India.com mentioned.



The Indian traffic rating website added that Pushpa (Hindi) remains steady on its third Tuesday with collections close to 2.50 crore net.





Amazon Prime Video also announced that ‘Gehraiyaan’ starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa will premiere on February 11, 2022.



Also Read: Omicron threat: After RRR and Jersey, Prabhas-starrer RadheShyam postponed

Also Read: With Omicron surging, Bollywood’s Rs 1,000 cr pipeline is in limbo