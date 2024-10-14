‘Put attitude in pocket, don’t call me bhaiya’: Delhi cab driver’s 6 rules for passengers divides netizens

A cab driver in Delhi has sparked a heated online debate on Reddit after sharing a list of "rules" for passengers on social media. The driver made a list of six rules and displayed them on the front passenger seat for passengers to see. He asked riders to be polite and respectful and requested that they not call him “bhaiya.” He also pointed out that the cab driver is the owner of the vehicle, stating, “The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab.”

In his viral list of rules, the cab driver asked passengers not to show him "attitude" during the ride. One rule stated, "Put your attitude in your pocket. Please don’t show it to us because you are not giving us more money." He also requested that passengers close the door gently, speak politely, and avoid calling him "bhaiya."

The cab driver's last rule was highlighted in red and stated that passengers should not ask him to drive fast to reach their destination on time. It read: "Don’t say to drive fast bee on time." A person shared this list on Reddit, asking for opinions about the driver's guidelines after booking a cab. “I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you think about these guidelines?” he wrote.

While some people have praised Bhaiya for setting clear expectations and maintaining a professional environment, others have criticized his rules as being overly strict and unreasonable. Some argue that passengers should be allowed to enjoy their ride without feeling restricted or judged.

“Most points are fair but what's with - don't call us bhaiya?” a Reddit user said. “As long as the driver himself is respectful, I don’t see anything wrong with the guidelines. As for the ‘bhaiya’ part I understand it comes off as weird but I don’t think there’s anything wrong in calling them with whatever works in their regional language,” another user wrote.

Some people commented that respect should be mutual. One user said, “As long as it’s about mutual respect, it’s perfectly fine. Closing the door softly and not disturbing the driver are basic manners.” However, others were not as pleased. One Reddit user remarked, “The beginning made sense, but by the end, it felt like it was just showing a hypothetical ego and a controlling attitude!”