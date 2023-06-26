‘Put money in escrow before shoot starts,' Ashneer Grover tells Shark Tank India judges; here's why

Ashneer Grover, the controversial co-founder of BharatPe and a former judge on Shark Tank India, suggested Shark Tank India's judges should put the money they plan to invest in an escrow account before the start of the shooting.

"Solution is simple -- ask Sharks to put money in escrow before the shoot starts! Dene ke liye paisa hona bhi chahiye (First, they should have the money before promising investment to others)," Grover tweeted.

“Sharks are called sharks because they're expected to take decisions and act quickly so that the 'fish' (the pitcher) has no time to react. If they say ‘no it takes time,’ then they shouldn’t be called Sharks — they should be called dolphins instead," Moneycontrol quoted Grover as saying.

Grover referred to current sharks (judges) on the show as "dolphins." Grover's remarks come amid a growing schism between the show's judges and the entrepreneurs who scored partnerships on the show. Many entrepreneurs have claimed that sharks are delaying the completion of agreed-upon transactions.

According to Moneycontrol, a founder who negotiated a deal with Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal was informed that his business was unviable. There were also basic differences about the show's terms.

Another entrepreneur had to wait six months for a follow-up meeting after the show. During the meeting, they were asked to lower the valuation of their company.

This also comes at a time when during the finale of the second season of Shark Tank India, one of the judges and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Vineeta Singh started giving pitches to get an investment of Rs 5 crore.

Shark Tank provides a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses and secure capital.

