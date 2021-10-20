PVR announces reopening in Maharashtra; launches new luxury multiplex PVR Maison

PVR's luxury arm, The Luxury Collection, today announced the launch of its 6-screen uber-luxury multiplex cinema, PVR Maison, in Mumbai. The multiplex would be opened in strict compliance with the SOPs issued by the Maharashtra Government.

Opening of Maharashtra, which also holds the key to the revival of the multiplex industry, is important for PVR's business as its screen presence in the state is the highest in its circuit, it said in a press release.

Post-the second Covid-19 wave in July, PVR had reopened its cinemas with restrictions in seating capacity and operating hours in the permitted states and UT’s.

Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “PVR Maison is inspired by the French archetype and was born out of the quest to explore deeper and newer facets of luxury."

PVR Maison, which is inspired by the French Grand Maison, features majestic entrance foyers, luxurious lounges, libraries with art and curiosities, grand living rooms, sophisticated open kitchens and private screening options for an engaging and elegant experience.

"The effects of the pandemic will linger but we are hopeful that 2021 will bring back the theatre-going audience and with the change in the scenario,” Bijli added.

PVR's luxury multiplex cinema also features an exclusive colour theme in 3 auditoriums -- 2 new LUXE screens and 1 viewing room -- for bespoke private screenings.

The multiplex is also equipped with the 4K RGB Laser Projection System, Atmos Surround Sound System and high-resolution screens. PVR Maison is spread across 6 screens and has a seating capacity of 882 audiences.

The total screen count of PVR Cinemas, with the opening of PVR Maison, stands at 157 screens across 38 properties in Maharashtra.

